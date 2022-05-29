ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Up 6.5%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.22. 2,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 541,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.