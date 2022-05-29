Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

FMTX opened at $5.77 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

