FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FormFactor worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 1,348.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $226,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. CL King upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of FORM opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.37.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

