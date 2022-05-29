Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the April 30th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after acquiring an additional 413,289 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,160,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fortis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,184,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,101,000 after acquiring an additional 155,802 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

