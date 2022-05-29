Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,801 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fortis were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.92.

NYSE:FTS opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.