Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,516,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 42.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

