Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) were up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 31,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,189,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after buying an additional 222,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

