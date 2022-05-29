Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

GENI stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

