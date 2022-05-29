Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €17.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €17.30 ($18.40) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.91) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

GYC stock opened at €16.69 ($17.76) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($17.67) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($21.43). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.27.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

