Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 691,794 shares.The stock last traded at $19.62 and had previously closed at $19.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,158,526. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,428 shares of company stock worth $5,275,103 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gray Television by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,346,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after buying an additional 426,393 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

