Gregory N. Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $795,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMRK opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $894.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.45.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.