Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Down to $61.85

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.85, but opened at $60.10. Greif shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 1,213 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Greif by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Greif by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Greif by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

