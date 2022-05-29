Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.98) to €21.40 ($22.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Grifols by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 212,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grifols by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,317 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 597,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Grifols has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.07.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

