Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a diversified fleet of owned, long-term chartered-in and joint-venture owned drybulk and liquid-bulk vessels. The drybulk business operates under the brand Island View Shipping includes handysize drybulk carriers and supramax drybulk carriers. The liquid-bulk business, operates under the brand Unicorn Shipping includes a fleet of Medium Range product tankers and small tankers. It operates primarily in London, Durban, Cape Town, Tokyo and Rotterdam. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $502.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

