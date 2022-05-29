GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of GrowGeneration worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.45 million, a P/E ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 2.84. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

