Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

HWKN stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $767.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

