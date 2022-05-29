Head-To-Head Review: Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) and Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Far Peak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 20.65% 18.99% 6.01% Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -3.78%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Walker & Dunlop and Far Peak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus target price of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walker & Dunlop and Far Peak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.88 $265.76 million $8.48 12.92 Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Far Peak Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

