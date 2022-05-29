HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €37.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($94.68) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($93.62) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday.

HFG opened at €34.81 ($37.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €38.45 and its 200-day moving average is €54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €32.54 ($34.62) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($103.72).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

