Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €69.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €69.00 ($73.40) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €73.19 ($77.86).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €61.66 ($65.60) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €61.33 and a 200-day moving average of €68.56. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

