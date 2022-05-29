HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HPK opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.56.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

