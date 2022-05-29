HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 501.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,569,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.