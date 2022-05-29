HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,699 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,239 shares of company stock valued at $174,228. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

