HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 896.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.31%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

