HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.23.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

