HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 2,512 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

NYSE HTGC opened at $14.54 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon bought 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.