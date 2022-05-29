HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 696 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.