HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

