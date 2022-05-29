HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of CDR opened at $26.71 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDR shares. Raymond James downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.