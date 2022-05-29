HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE MUI opened at $12.54 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.