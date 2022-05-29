HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 294.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,121,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,031,000 after acquiring an additional 192,231 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $49.09.

