HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.17.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.