HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,835,000 after acquiring an additional 134,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after acquiring an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after acquiring an additional 58,408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after acquiring an additional 97,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STOR stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.17.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.