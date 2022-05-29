HighTower Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

Shares of SU stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $40.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

