HighTower Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $290,000.

NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $87.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $116.06.

