HighTower Advisors LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 119.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $64.34 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

