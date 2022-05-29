HighTower Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,819,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

