HighTower Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ABB by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in ABB by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in ABB by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NYSE ABB opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

