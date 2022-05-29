HighTower Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSTA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,352,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

