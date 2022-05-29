HighTower Advisors LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Apollo Investment worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AINV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $29,591,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,038,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 70,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 440,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 227,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.59 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 97.64%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

