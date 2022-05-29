HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.14.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.62.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Herc Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.