HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 891.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

