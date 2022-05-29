HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 301,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 191,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.