HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SLR Investment worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 127,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 173,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLRC. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

SLRC stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $865.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

