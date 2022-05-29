HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $798,000 in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Astec Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 164,408 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $4,254,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $3,910,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 77.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 9.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 432,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,248,000 after acquiring an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE opened at $46.58 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

