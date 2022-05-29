HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DWX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $37.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.