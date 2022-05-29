HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,535 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Byline Bancorp worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 41,416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

BY stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Kent bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $59,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,043.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares in the company, valued at $97,804.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

