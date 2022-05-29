HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,478 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

SPHB stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.15. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.16.

