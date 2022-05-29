HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hibbett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hibbett by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hibbett by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

