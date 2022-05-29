HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 67,213 Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,878,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman stock opened at 5.72 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.02 and a twelve month high of 12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 6.39.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported 0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.10 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.98 per share, with a total value of 139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 6.58 per share, with a total value of 32,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,242 shares of company stock valued at $709,000.

DOUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Elliman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

