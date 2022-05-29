HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,664,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 789,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 115,692 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 456,438 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 91,811 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45.

